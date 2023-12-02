Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy return to the Center for the Arts for a Celtic experience like no other. In A Celtic Family Christmas, the charming duo invites you and your family into their holiday traditions on Cape Breton Island with charming stories of family, farming, food, and plenty of music. Even their talented children will join in the foot-stomping jigs, dizzying fiddling, soulful ballads, and spirited two-stepping. Fiddle masters in their own right, when MacMaster and Leahy combine their talents and magnetic chemistry, the stage crackles with electric energy. “Nothing short of jaw dropping… There are performances here that will raise you up and performances that will leave you misty-eyed” (The Guardian).