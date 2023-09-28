MRS. BOOKER ON 8TH AVENUE - FILM SCREENING AT THE RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Eight Hills Productions first feature-length film, MRS. BOOKER ON 8th AVENUE [IMDb], written and directed by Alexander Canepa, is featured as the U.S. Spotlight title in the main film competition at the Richmond International Film Festival on Thursday, September 28th at the Bowtie Movieland Theater 15.

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/eighthillsproductions

Mrs. Booker on 8th Avenue is a modern tragedy, exploring the complexity of relationships and the consequences of choices. It follows Florence Booker [Daniella Alma], who feels increasingly isolated in her marriage to Louis [David Edwin Williams], a successful financier in New York. A shared cigarette with an alluring line cook named Roy [Nicholas Baroudi], sparks an affair that causes the different layers of Florence’s life to unravel.

Earlier this summer, the film was awarded Best ‘Reel Life’ Film by the Chattanooga Film Festival: “Shot on the streets over New York in just ten days, Canepa's talented cast bear their souls and the result is a beautiful and tragic tale that couldn't help remind us of Cassavettes at his peak.” - Chattanooga Film Festival, 2023