Mnozil Brass: Jubilee

Known as the Monty Python of the music world, Austrian septet Mnozil Brass seamlessly combines slapstick comedy with virtuosity. Hailed as one of the world’s premier brass ensembles, this group blends classical, jazz, folk, and pop with sketch comedy, silly songs, and sidesplitting buffoonery on their trumpets, trombones, French horn, and tuba. Mnozil Brass takes its name from Gasthaus Mnozil, a restaurant across the street from the Vienna Conservatory, where seven young music students met and began playing at a monthly open mic in 1992. 30 years later, Mnozil Brass performs for sold-out houses around the world. Jubilee, its 2023 album on Universal, cheekily pays tribute and celebrates Mnozil Brass’s greatest hits as well as new works. Classicalite raves, it’s “one of the funniest, and most creative, chamber groups on the planet” and the San Antonio Reporter adds it’s “seriously funny, whimsically brazen.”