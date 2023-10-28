Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra with Christian McBride

For the past 20 years, Christian McBride has been one of the most prolific and well-known figures of jazz, and for good reason. You might know him as a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning bassist, or as the velvety voice behind NPR’s popular “Jazz Night in America” radio show. At this concert, he joins the audience-favorite Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra led by founder, artistic director, and virtuoso saxophonist Jim Carroll, in an unforgettable night of bravado, improvisation, and jazz swagger. McBride’s larger-than-life sound, bold, technical style, and Juilliard training have propelled him into the world of jazz playing both upright acoustic and electric bass. McBride’s insight into the stories behind his music is always both illuminating and entertaining. “Mixing Big Band Jazz with James Brown Soul, no one plays it like Christian McBride” (The Observer). The Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra, made up of the area’s finest musicians, is thrilled to collaborate with McBride for an epic evening of all things jazz.