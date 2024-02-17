With its rock ‘n’ roll attitude, thrilling footwork, and powerful drumming, Argentinian sensation MALEVO draws heavily from the Argentinian folk dance Malambo to create an exhilarating, innovative experience. MALEVO was named “Cultural Ambassadors for the National Identity of Argentina” and have been seen on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. This dexterous all-male ensemble, created by Choreographer/Dancer Matias Jaime, draws heavily from the Argentinian folk dance Malambo and merges the traditional form with other dance styles and percussion, creating an exhilarating, innovative experience. Set to a pulsating rhythm of drums, the choreography combines the use of boleadoras, a leather and stone hunting tool used by Gauchos, with fast leg movements, energetic zapateados (stomping), and quick cepillados (“brushing”/”scrubbing”). Don’t miss their electrifying Hylton Center debut!