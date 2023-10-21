Living Flower Arrangement Workshop

Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061

Grab your friends and sign up for this great workshop where you pot up your own living flower arrangements to bloom in the spring. We provide overwintering instructions so you can fully enjoy the brightly colored flowers and decorative leaves that will emerge to fill in your layered bulb container masterpiece! $25 per person. Advance registration is required.

Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
House+Garden, Leisure & Recreation, Workshops
