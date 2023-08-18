The Little Mermaid at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated live, in-house musical production of Disney's beloved classic, The Little Mermaid. Audiences are invited to dive into a world of enchantment as the captivating tale unfolds on the Wayne Theatre stage, bringing Ariel and her underwater adventures to life.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is part of the Wayne Theatre’s 2023-2024 Season, featuring the theme “The Show Is Better.” Performances of Disney’s The Little Mermaid LIVE at the Wayne Theatre are Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20 for opening weekend, and Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27 for closing weekend.

Tickets for Disney’s The Little Mermaid are now available for purchase at waynetheatre.org and at the Wayne Theatre box office. Theatre-goers young and old will embark on a magical journey under the sea with Ariel and her friends as the Wayne Theatre produces its very own captivating and unforgettable performance of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.