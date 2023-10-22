Lightwire Theater - The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

Sunday, October 22 at 1 and 4 p.m.

Gather the whole family for this imaginative story cleverly told with cutting edge electroluminescent puppetry, live dancers, and a creative mix of classical, jazz, and pop music. This innovative company brings Aesop’s classic fable, The Tortoise and the Hare, into a brilliant new light when the next generation navigates a whole new kind of race filled with modern distractions. Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their differences to save Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare in an unfamiliar landscape filled with smartphones, video games, and lost connections. Lauded as “absolutely incredible” by Rolling Stone, Lightwire Theater has been featured as semi-finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Treat the whole family to this breathtaking live production that will leave everyone in awe and filled with a sense of wonder. (Recommended for ages 4 to 12)

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
703-993-7759
