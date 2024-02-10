Les Grands Ballets Canadiens: Dancing Beethoven

to

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Les Grands Ballets Canadiens marries technical novelty with theatrical verve for an enchanting evening of dance. As Québec’s first professional ballet company, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens has been one of Canada’s best contemporary ballet companies for more than six decades. In 2024, the company embarks on its first tour of the U.S. in 10 years. For its Center for the Arts debut, the ensemble pays tribute to the awe-inspiring and monumental works of Beethoven with two inventive pieces. Dancing Beethoven opens with one of the world’s most recognizable symphonies, Symphony No. 5. American choreographer Garrett Smith uses the iconic opening—four striking notes that symbolize fate knocking at the door—to express the joys and liberation of accepting our individuality. Completing this double bill is a work set to Beethoven’s stirring Symphony No. 7, featuring choreography by the late Uwe Scholz and showcasing the ensemble’s precision, energy, and artistry.

Info

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Theater & Dance
703-993-2787
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Les Grands Ballets Canadiens: Dancing Beethoven - 2024-02-10 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Les Grands Ballets Canadiens: Dancing Beethoven - 2024-02-10 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Les Grands Ballets Canadiens: Dancing Beethoven - 2024-02-10 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Les Grands Ballets Canadiens: Dancing Beethoven - 2024-02-10 20:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Newsletter-June23

Most Popular