Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Three Great Romantics

Experience heartwarmingly gorgeous and colorful musical gems from three popular Romantic-era composers—Grieg, Tchaikovsky, and Brahms—with the masterful storyteller and pianist Jeffrey Siegel. Three Great Romantics delights the ears, as Siegel plays short characteristic pieces from each composer, and reveals captivating anecdotes through his unique “concerts with commentary” format. During this concert, Siegel reveals details of a fateful evening when the three musicians came together for the first and only time in 1888 at a New Year’s Day dinner party hosted by Adolph Brodsky, concertmaster of the Leipzig orchestra. “Jeffrey Siegel has everything: massive technique, musical sensitivity and character, wide tonal resources, immense reserves of power, and the ability to communicate” (Los Angeles Times). An interactive question-and-answer session will conclude the program.