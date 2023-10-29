Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Power and Passion of Beethoven

Pianist Jeffrey Siegel returns to take the audience on a musical voyage through Beethoven’s beautiful and wild sonic landscapes. In Power and Passion of Beethoven, Siegel paints Beethoven’s life and music through two of the composer’s favorite sonatas: the tender and lyrical Piano Sonata No. 24 “for Therese” and the stormy and violent Piano Sonata No. 23, Appassionata. These two incredibly different works, penned while Beethoven struggled with profound hearing loss, epitomize his ability to translate universal concepts of love and adversity into enduring music. Siegel is “a pianist with a bravura technique and a big, gorgeous sound… and when the artist himself offers the inside scoop, the musical experience becomes vastly more personal” (The Denver Post). An interactive question-and-answer session will conclude this program.