Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Festive French Fare

Enjoy a feast of magnifique French music in this sumptuous Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel. In Festive French Fare, Siegel showcases Debussy’s Clair de Lune, Ravel’s magical Jeux d’eau depicting the sound of water, Poulenc’s joyful and witty Trois Mouvements Perpetuels, and Fauré’s glorious Impromptu in A-flat major. Through these pieces, he delves into the lives of the four composers responsible for crafting the French musical aesthetic of the 20th century. Siegel’s unique “concerts with commentary” format delivers deep insight with wit and humor, and his piano playing is incomparable. “Siegel’s programs strengthen the fragile bonds of communication between composer and listener and are as welcome as they are rare” (The Chicago Tribune). An interactive question-and-answer session will conclude this program.