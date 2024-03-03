Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Chopin and Liszt

Become a music insider with Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel. In Chopin and Liszt, Siegel explores the sumptuous melodies and exhilarating virtuosity of two Romantic-era superstars. Both Chopin and Liszt created impressive catalogues of melodious and heroic works and achieved a level of popularity not experienced by the virtuosos who preceded them. A masterful performer and communicator, Siegel demonstrates the glorious Nocturnes of Chopin and the dazzling Hungarian Rhapsody by Liszt, while sharing insightful stories about the lives and times of these 19th century legends. Praising Siegel’s performance, The New York Times shared, “His performances were expressive and full of passion…This is an artist who means every note he plays.” An interactive question-and-answer session will conclude this program.