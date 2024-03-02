J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band)

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

Saturday, March 2 at 5 and 8 p.m.

Four Bluegrass giants—John Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin, and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar, and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals—combine their talents in J2B2 (John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band). The quartet delivers fresh interpretations of Bluegrass classics combined with the stylings of West Coast folk rock. In addition to recording their 2018 debut album, From the Crow's Nest, J2B2 has performed at festivals across the U.S., creating a buzz wherever they perform. The International Bluegrass Music Association praised J2B2 for their "warmth, and storytelling, and lots of laughter." Experience American roots music at its finest with J2B2 and "expect fireworks and amazing playing from some of the best string players in the world" (Yes! Weekly).

