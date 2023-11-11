Gin Dance Company Presents "Insight" at Capital One Hall

Capital One Hall 7750 Capital One Tower Rd. , Virginia 22102

"Insight” is comprised of all original works of GDC Artistic Director, Shu-Chen Cuff featuring uplifting and motivational works, "Insight" Shu-Chen through her choreography and dance, expresses the awakening message that we should respect more and care more for our seniors and appreciate all they have done to give younger generations the world they will inherent from them. We need to hear their stories and learn their lessons so we can benefit and grow from the wisdom they have to share,"I Am Here" which tells the story of first generation immigrants with a special collaboration with renown kinetic sculpture artist, Kevin Reese, and “A Cup of Tea" an Asian culturally influenced work with music accompaniment by Chinese Dulcimer musician, Chao Tian. Come join us for a wonderful evening of dance and a unique cultural experience! Get your tickets at www.gindance.org

This production is supported by ArtsFairfax, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and National Endowment for the Arts.

Info

Dance
