Learn the best way to force different varieties of bulbs. Bring your own container or purchase one while you are here to WOW your holiday guests with your own beautiful centerpiece creation. There is no charge to participate; only for cost of materials that will vary and can be purchased onsite. Please register in advance by calling 804-693-3966.
Forcing Bulbs for Holiday Blooms
Brent and Becky's Bulbs 7900 Daffodil Lane, Gloucester, Virginia 23061
Education & Learning, House+Garden
Aug 31, 2023
