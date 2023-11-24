FOODS & FEASTS OF COLONIAL VIRGINIA. November 24-25, 2023. Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. Long before microwaves, electric stoves and refrigerators, early Virginians prepared meals in clay pots and iron kettles, and preserved food by smoking and salt curing. This two-day event begins the day after Thanksgiving and explores centuries-old culinary practices and cooking techniques of early Virginia. Admission. Combination ticket available. For more information, visit jyfmuseums.org/foodsandfeasts or call (757) 253-4838.