Mark your calendar for the Floyd Living Traditions Festival on August 26, 10am to 6pm. The Floyd Center for the Arts is partnering the Handmade Music School to showcase traditional Floyd County arts on the Center's campus. The festival will be your chance to witness the magic of basket making, quilting, spinning, weaving, instrument making, blacksmithing, woodworking, dance and music!

We couldn’t be more excited to feature the work of local practitioners of traditional arts, young and old alike. These tradition bearers continue to tell the story of our shared past through their work!

Highlights include:

Collection of artifacts on display from of the Old Church Gallery

Demonstrations

Live music and dance

Interpretive performances and presentations about our rich local artistic heritage

Vendors showcasing and selling both traditional and contemporary art

Hands-on kids activities

Community Art Project encouraging all festival-goers to join in!

Food vendors

The Living Traditions Festival is made possible by support from the Mid Atlantic Arts’ Central Appalachia Living Traditions program & Virginia Humanities. Attendance is FREE!

Floyd Center for the Arts 220 Parkway Ln S, Virginia 24091
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Crafts
5407452784
