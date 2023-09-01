Farther Afield Art Exhibit at Del Ray Artisans Gallery

Exhibit Dates: September 1–30, 2023

Opening Reception: Friday, September 1, 7-9pm

Art allows the viewer to travel and experience new sights without leaving their home. The Farther Afield art exhibit takes this more literally by celebrating artwork that takes us outside of our day-to-day life to locations far and wide. Whether depicting a scene from a day trip or from halfway across the world, these artworks transport the viewer away from Alexandria to new cities, states, countries, and continents.

Join us for the opening reception on Friday, September 1 between 7-9pm to meet curator Alexandra Schmeling and the artists. Mark your calendar now or set a reminder through Eventbrite: farther-afield.eventbrite.com.

Plus browse Halloween-inspired creations during our HalloWEIRD outdoor art market on Saturday, September 23 from 10am–4pm. The market is family-friendly and rain-or-shine. And check out our September programs:

Creative Canvas Workshop on Saturday, Sept 2 from 9am-12pm – Learn how to creatively choose a canvas to amplify the message you are trying to communicate, as well as create a painting on the object. Register by Aug 28.

Life Drawing Session on Tuesday, Sept 5, 7-9pm – Drop-in with your art supplies to draw or paint our nude model. Please do not bring acrylics or oil paints.

First Thursday: Star Wars Day in a Neighborhood Far, Far Away on Sept 7, 6-8pm (FREE) – Drop-in for an outdoor activity in our gardens and check out the exhibit inside the gallery.

Beaded Lanyard Thingies Workshop on Saturday, Sept 9 from 9am-12pm – a great introduction to off loom bead weaving as you learn to make your own lanyard/glasses keeper. Register by Sept 4.

Del Ray Urban Sketchers on Sunday, Sept 10, 1-3pm (FREE) – Drop-in with your drawing supplies and join us outside St. Elmo’s Coffee Pub in Del Ray to produce still life, figure, or architecture subjects in your sketchbook.

Stretchy Bracelets with Healing Properties Workshop on Saturday, Sept 16 from 6-9pm – Design and make two stretchy bracelets out of a sorbet selection of semi-precious stones, crystals, and accent beads. Register by Sept 11.

Partners in Art Evening – Tuesday, September 19, 7-9pm (FREE) – Join our art-support group to share one or two artworks, any medium, in any stage, for advice and feedback. RSVP in advance.

Nature Journaling Club – Saturday, September 30, 10am-12pm (FREE) – Drop-in with your sketchbook and art supplies to sketch in our gardens, then share your drawings with the group. This program is held outdoors and will be canceled in the event of rain.

The Farther Afield art exhibit runs September 1–30, 2023 at Del Ray Artisans gallery in the Colasanto Center, 2704 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria, Virginia 22301. Gallery hours are First Thursday (Apr-Sept) 12-9pm, Thursday 12-6pm, Friday 12-9pm, Saturday 12-6pm, and Sunday 12-6pm (closed on Sunday, October 1).

Face masks are recommended inside the gallery. The gallery is free, open to the public, and accessible. Del Ray Artisans, a 501(3)(c) nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote art for the benefit of artists and the community. For more information, visit DelRayArtisans.org/exhibits

