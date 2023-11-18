Fairfax Symphony Orchestra with Renée Fleming

Renée Fleming, one of the most celebrated singers of our time and a 2023 Kennedy Center Honoree, joins the Fairfax Symphony for an exclusive evening featuring the exquisite Four Last Songs by Richard Strauss. This special performance, which also features Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances, is a co-presentation with the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra. Renowned for her recordings and interpretation of Strauss, Ms. Fleming captivates audiences with her sumptuous voice, consummate artistry, and compelling stage presence as “possibly the most beautiful soprano voice in the world” (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung). Led by Music Director and Conductor Christopher Zimmerman, the Fairfax Symphony is “a serious force to be reckoned with” and hailed as “a crown jewel of the cultural landscape” (The Washington Post).