Experience Art: Moss Arts Center 10th Anniversary Open House

This year marks the Moss Arts Center’s 10th anniversary, and we couldn’t have done it — any of it! — without you. To celebrate, we’re putting the focus on our community.

Experience art at this free community celebration with hands-on activities for all ages, community performances, music making, activities for kids, learning opportunities, giveaways, food trucks, and more.

The event culminates at 5:00 p.m. in a free outdoor concert by the Grammy-winning Lost Bayou Ramblers, whose modern, high-energy Cajun and Creole sound is sure to get you moving.

Activities include: Drum circles and music jams, Story time for children, Food trucks, Face painting and henna, Collaborative art projects, Community and student performances, Sketching with the Doodler, Giveaways, Dance classes, Interactive Cube installation, Instrument petting zoo, and more!

Community Participants: Ash Devine, Dancing's Our Poison, JoJo Stockton, Juan Luis Nicolau, Kasey "CaveMan" Jones, LP Kelly, Marina Trejo Pérez, Renaissance Music Academy, Soulstice, Virginia Tech doodler Sketchy Steven