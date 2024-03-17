Eileen Ivers: Raw Roots Tour

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish fiddle phenom Eileen Ivers. The GRAMMY Award-winning artist continues to push and transcend the boundaries of folk music by shredding on her electric fiddle. Her performances with her band are playful, passionate, and a hand-clapping, foot-stomping good time. Eileen Ivers was a groundbreaking musical star of Riverdance and a founding member of Cherish the Ladies. She has played alongside Hall & Oates and The Chieftains; has been a featured instrumentalist on movie soundtracks including Gangs of New York; and is one of the most awarded Irish fiddle and banjo champions ever. You won’t want to miss “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin” (The New York Times) performing a fresh mix of Celtic classics and music that celebrates the Celtic roots of Americana music.

