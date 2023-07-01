Diana Goetsch Book Tour-2

This Body I Wore, by Diana Goetsch

Goetsch’s memoir, hailed as “achingly beautiful” by The New York Times, chronicles the budding trans communities of the late 20th century, and the light it sheds on today’s struggle for transgender equality.

These Virginia events are part of a Red State Library Tour, a series of book talks offered free of charge in support of libraries and minorities being targeted by book bans. (Goetsch, an acclaimed poet and essayist, announced her counter-crusade in a recent op-ed in the Tampa Bay Times.)

