Design Demonstration with 3D Central

Join The Branch Museum on Saturday, September 9th at 10 AM for a hands-on 3D printer demonstration with Chris and Jon Caswell, co-owners of 3D Central.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore prototypes and ask local 3D printing pros their "need to know" questions. They can also expect to learn about printing logistics and see previous 3D Central projects.

3D printing is the bridge between the digital and physical worlds of creation. Join us to learn how this exciting technology can be utilized in unexpected ways.

There will be a surprise 3D-printed gift given to each attendee!