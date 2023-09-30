Dark Comedy Feature Film - Publish or Perish

Publish or Perish is a dark comedy feature film that is a 2023 "film festival darling." This twisted comedy is about am English professor who is determined to achieve tenure, at all costs. On the day that he is to hand in his materials, he accidentally kills a student. Not wanting this to impact his career goals, he decides to cover it up, causing his life to spiral out of control. The director, David Liban will be in attendance in this event being hosted by the Richmond International Film festival.