Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day!

to

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Sunday, October 15 at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is coming to the Center! The hugely popular Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS Kids TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country. Now, in its fourth year of touring, your favorite characters are hopping back on board Trolley and coming to Fairfax with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day! Daniel and all his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in the “Neighborhood of Make-Believe" where Daniel learns just what it takes to be king. The beloved characters come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs to sing along to, magical moments, and surprise guests along the way! It’s an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend. Don’t miss Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE: King for a Day... a royally great time! (Recommended for all ages)

Info

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
703-993-2787
please enable javascript to view
to
