Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr – A Whirlwind of Circus

Behold “the greatest contribution to American circus since Cirque du Soleil” (Spectacle Magazine), Cirque Mechanics! Nominated for a 2022–2023 Drama Desk Award in the “Unique Theatrical Experience” category, these modern acrobats and aerialists, who have been together since 2004, have drawn inspiration from the machinery that powers our world to tell artful and ingenious stories that are both eye-widening and heart-stopping. In Zephyr – A Whirlwind of Circus, Cirque Mechanics dramatizes humanity’s relationship to the element of wind and our efforts to harness its force. In this exhilarating circus performance featuring a giant 20-foot-tall rotating windmill, Cirque performers embrace the energy of air to fly, balance, float, and more. Fall under the spell of the mechanical gears and cogs of the mighty windmill and the spirited, acrobatic performers of Cirque Mechanics.