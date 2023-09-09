Celebrate the Art of Latin America: Colombia

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Boulevard 200 N. Boulevard, Virginia 23220

Join VMFA as the museum celebrates the landscape, culture, traditions and art of Colombia. Enjoy art activities, musical performances, community projects, family-friendly films, dance performances and workshops by the Latin Ballet of Virginia and Salsa Guy, and so much more!

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
