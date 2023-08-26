Capital Secrets with Bill Leighty

In Capitol Secrets, Bill Leighty reveals his leadership wisdom from a lifetime of public service. From serving across party lines under twelve U.S. Governors, including serving as Chief of Staff for two different U.S. Governors, Bill Leighty shares insights and secrets that every leader needs to know to run a successful organization.

More than any other aspect of this book is that it is a humorous and entertaining insider’s view of the complex workings of government at a very high level — the Office of the Governor of Virginia.