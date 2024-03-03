Camerata Ireland, a groundbreaking chamber orchestra, has delighted audiences across Ireland and worldwide since 1999. The group was formed by internationally acclaimed pianist and conductor Barry Douglas in response to the historic Good Friday Agreement. Camerata Ireland celebrates, nurtures, and unites the incredible musical talents from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. In this program, enjoy a dreamy nocturne by John Fields—the 19th-century pianist and composer who invented the nocturne—and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2 as well as Mozart’s most beloved opera music. The evening also features Douglas’ Irish Suite of 10 traditional Irish airs and dances, a genre-defying musical collaboration between Douglas, Eimear McGeown (Irish flute and whistle), and Celine Byrne (soprano). This performance promises to be a mesmerizing and soulful experience that truly blends classical and Irish folklore traditions.