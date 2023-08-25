Bret Michaels & Warrant

Tickets: $49 GA, $54 Day Of, $800 VIP Table

Global Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Humanitarian of the Year, Bret Michaels, has over 100 million records, digital and streams sold worldwide, is a reality TV superstar with some of the highest rated reality shows in history as well as a lifelong type 1 diabetic.

From raising awareness for the disease, he has lived with his entire life (Type 1 Diabetes) to supporting the military as the son of a veteran, Bret, puts as much passion in his charitable outreaches as he does his music, garnering him the title of Humanitarian of the Year two years in a row. He has inspired millions to support charities he champions such as pet adoptions and childhood cancer. His admiration and support of the military is rooted heavily in his family of former Marines, Army Rangers and Navy Seamen. He has been recognized for his contributions on numerous occasions including being selected for the American Diabetes Associations’ Chair Citation Award and Ambassador for World College Radio (following Coldplay and the Lumineers) where he demonstrated his legendary philanthropy once again by being the only Ambassador to personally match the organization’s financial grant out of his own pocket to keep much-needed college radio stations on the air throughout the pandemic. For more information: www.bretmichaels.com.