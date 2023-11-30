The Bizarre Bazaar® 48th Christmas Collection

Don't miss our 48th Christmas Collection! Over 475 juried exhibitors from all across the country will fill four contiguous buildings. Our talented exhibitors will be showcasing new an unique gift lines, jewelry, clothing for adults and children, gourmet foods, fine art, accessories, lotions and soaps, pottery, holiday decorations and much more! Early Bird shopping hours will be held on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Early Bird hours are stroller free with coffee provided. General admission is $11.00 for adults and $2.50 for children 2-12 yrs. Early Bird admission is $16.00. For more information, visit our website www.thebizarrebazaar.com. Skip the lines and save $1.00 by purchasing advance tickets online through our website!

Crafts, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Vacation & Holiday
