The Bank of Botetourt Beach Music Festival welcomes The Motown Legacy Review Friday night, July 29th at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. $10 per person

The Saturday event begins at noon with gates opening at 11 a.m. Enjoy music from Cat 5, Gary Lowder & Smokin Hot, and The Entertainers. $20 per person for an all-day ticket.

Chairs are welcome but outside food and drinks are not. No pets please. Parking is free.