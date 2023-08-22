B.K. Fulton | The Blueprint: Lessons for Living Your Best Life

Join us at the Library for a talk by acclaimed filmmaker, author and entrepreneur B.K. Fulton on his new book, "The Blueprint: Lessons for Living Your Best Life," a groundbreaking work that serves as a guidepost for individuals seeking inspiration, motivation and a roadmap to success in both the personal and professional spheres. Fulton shares the secret sauce behind his impressive accomplishments, which include producing 20 films, publishing 16 books, creating two number one Broadway shows, launching a popular magazine and establishing a thriving cable network, among other notable media investments. Drawing from the raw editor's notes published in SoulVision magazine from 2019 to 2022, Fulton showcases the essence of success and unveils a path for readers to live their best lives.

A book signing will follow the talk. Fulton’s book will be available for purchase at the Virginia Shop. Shop in person or online at thevirginiashop.org

