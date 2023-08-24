ARTfactory Rooftop Productions presents the 2nd Annual 10 by 10 New Play Festival - Ten Original Plays by Ten Outstanding Playwrights. This year's finalists:

Love-All by Bethany Dickens Assaf

Liz Comes Home a Day Early by Margie Semilof

Amicably, Kinda Sorta by Johanna Beale Keller

Summer Me, Winter Me by Richard Fouts

The Thousandth Crane by Steven Satta

The Beauty of Numbers by Keith Whalen

Into the Blast Radius by Alli Hartley-Kong

Sisters by Alison Austin

Speed Dating 75 by Jean Ciampi

Divine Cardboard by Gabriela Sanders (High School Selection)

Performances will be held in the Kellar Family Theatre at the ARTfactory. Tickets may be purchased online at www.virginiaartfactory.org/tickets.