ARTfactory Rooftop Productions presents the 2nd Annual 10 by 10 New Play Festival - Ten Original Plays by Ten Outstanding Playwrights. This year's finalists:
Love-All by Bethany Dickens Assaf
Liz Comes Home a Day Early by Margie Semilof
Amicably, Kinda Sorta by Johanna Beale Keller
Summer Me, Winter Me by Richard Fouts
The Thousandth Crane by Steven Satta
The Beauty of Numbers by Keith Whalen
Into the Blast Radius by Alli Hartley-Kong
Sisters by Alison Austin
Speed Dating 75 by Jean Ciampi
Divine Cardboard by Gabriela Sanders (High School Selection)
Performances will be held in the Kellar Family Theatre at the ARTfactory. Tickets may be purchased online at www.virginiaartfactory.org/tickets.