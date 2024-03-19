Alma Ensemble: Celebration of Dance

Named after the often-overlooked composer Alma Mahler, Alma Ensemble champions women in music through thoughtful female-centric chamber music concerts that are enriched with multimedia, giving insight into the lives of these female composers and musicians. In Celebration of Dance, flutist Sarah Wardle Jones, clarinetist Michelle Smith Johnson, and pianist Erica Sipes perform a program inspired by the art of dance. The program features works by female composers including Valerie Coleman and Germaine Tailleferre, and selections made famous by female artists, including Georges Bizet’s Carmen, and Stephen Hough’s “My Favorite Things.”