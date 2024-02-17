MacArthur Genius Award-winning choreographer Kyle Abraham has developed a dance aesthetic that defies genre, mixing and morphing from social dance to classical dance styles and back again, creating his signature postmodern gumbo. The Center presents his visionary works using various dance and music styles to uncover the relationships between identity, history, and geography. “It is a crazy, sexy, cool fusion of elite/street/afro-punkism that is a visual feast” (Dance Magazine). This Black-led contemporary dance company aims to create a body of dance-based work that is galvanized by Black culture and history. In addition to collaborations with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The National Ballet of Cuba, New York City Ballet, and The Royal Ballet, Abraham is the founder and artistic director of A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, “one of the most consistently excellent troupes working today” (The New York Times). As a Mason Artist-in-Residence, the company will also work with the community through classes and workshops during the week leading up to the performance.