56th Annual Art in the Park at Gypsy Hill Park

The 56th Annual Art in the Park returns to Gypsy Hill Park over Labor Day weekend,

Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3, hosted by the Staunton Augusta Art Center.

STAUNTON, VA— The Staunton Augusta Art Center celebrates the return of the 56th Annual Art in the

Park festival in historic Gypsy Hill Park over Labor Day weekend. Appreciated as one of Virginia’s longest-running arts festivals, family-friendly Art in the Park will feature the fine art and fine crafts of eighty local and regional artists.

Visitors are encouraged to admire and purchase artwork, chat with artists, and enjoy food

provided by a variety of local vendors and food trucks.

Aspiring young artists are welcome to participate in a children’s art activity area.

Your weekend’s chill-in-the-park soundtrack will be curated by local DJ Steve the Painter.

Staunton’s only LOVEworks (Virginia is for ART Lovers!) will be featured prominently, inspiring selfies, family photos, and posts on social media, enduring memories of a fun-filled event!

As a non-profit arts organization, the Staunton Augusta Art Center will be selling raffle tickets for your dream vacation as a major fundraiser! $25 raffle ticket purchase puts you in the running for exciting global travel excursions. Find out destination specifics at the Festival Information Tent during the event.

This FREE event is open to the public and all are welcome.

Location: Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand, 600 Churchville Avenue, Staunton, VA 24401

Admission: FREE and open to the public, all are welcome.

Times: Saturday, September 2, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sunday, September 3, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Website: https://www.saartcenter.org

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: Angus Carter and Carolyn Maloney

(director@saartcenter.org/info@saartcenter.org), 540-885-2028