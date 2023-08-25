After 5 Fridays | Summer Breeze - DJ Nobe

Summer Breeze continues with added attractions! Join us in the Robins Sculpture Garden where our next outdoor party features DJ Nobe on the spin from the Pauley Patio. Be ready to dance to R&B and hip-hop from today and "back in the day." Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Beer, wine, and snacks will be available for purchase. Take part in an art activity and a clay-making demonstration. In case of rain, join us in the Cochrane Atrium. Also stay for the Afrikana Film Festival screening. (See www.vmfa.museum for ticketing info.)