After 5 Friday | Summer Breeze - DJ Rayvon

Kick off the weekend with Summer Breeze! Join us in the Robins Sculpture Garden where the outdoor party continues with DJ Rayvon on the spin fZXrom the Pauley Patio. Be ready to dance to R&B and hip-hop from today and "back in the day." Bring a blanket or lawn chairs. Beer, wine, and snacks will be available for purchase. In case of rain, join us in the Cochrane Atrium.