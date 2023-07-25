2023 Lecture Series: "Brooding Over Bloody Revenge:' Enslaved Women, 'Wild Justice' and Lethal Resistance to Slavery."

Join the Frontier Culture Museum on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, for the next installment of the 2023 Lecture Series. The lecture starts at 6:00 PM and is free and open to the public. July’s lecture is titled “Brooding Over Bloody Revenge: Enslaved Women, ‘Wild Justice’ and Lethal Resistance to Slavery.” Join the Frontier Culture Museum and Dr. Nikki Taylor for this free lecture.

Enslaved African Americans practiced different forms of resistance in response to their enslavement. These varied between passive and active ways, and intentional slowdowns, feigned illnesses, sabotage, and arson were most common forms of resistance. Sometimes, resistance also became violent. In this talk, Dr. Taylor examines enslaved women who used lethal violence to resist slavery from the colonial to antebellum eras, challenging all previous interpretations about the nature of their resistance.

The Lecture Series is funded in part by Virginia Humanities and the American Frontier Culture Foundation. The Lecture Series exclusive media sponsor is Lee Enterprises.