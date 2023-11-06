A comprehensive statewide search was conducted to capture communities operating at the highest level of excellence. Only Retirement with Care Communities which had fewer than 10 violations in the last three years were included. Only Retirement with Care Communities with 50 or more rooms were included. While we recognize that many smaller facilities offer high-quality programs, we wanted to be sure that facilities were of enough size that they would yield enough space for the reasonable possibilities of vacancies for interested readers. Both, Retirement with Care and 55+ Communities, must be able to provide or be accessible to the following services-dining, maintenance, 24 hr. security, medical and other healthcare facilities, accessibility to shopping, social activities, easy transition between levels and types of residencies, travel, and barber/beauty services.

Click here to browse Virginia Living’s Top Retirement Communities 2023.

For more on retirement living, order a copy of our December 2023 issue.