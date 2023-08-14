Countryfied

Celebrating the landscape of Virginia and Americana music.

Richmond-born musician and songwriter Woody Woodworth grew up loving the musical landscape of the South. In 2016, he formed Woody Woodworth & The Piners, setting out to revive the musical traditions of Appalachia while adding in some rock 'n' roll and other modern influences. They've performed around the state, notably at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, as well as in neighboring states like Tennessee.

Their new album, Outlaws & Saints, has a downhome feel and is a welcome addition to the country-americana-bluegrass-roots music scene. As a songwriter, Woodworth embodies the heart of Appalachia with his haunting melodies and tales of love, loss, and the American spirit. He writes songs of the blue-collar working class that are easy on the ears and hearty on the heart.

With a touch of Keith Urban, Alan Jackson, and perhaps even the Statler Brothers, the group doesn't get too twangy but gives enough to seem authentic, to seem part of the region. The album goes by quickly—one song easily leading to the next. Woodworth has a pleasant voice; it doesn't strain or whine, but there's passion and emotion present in it. The backing instrumentals are lively and sustain the songs, making room for vocals to tell the story. With a bit of humor and a smile, Outlaws & Saints brings back that early 2000s country sound, but it doesn't sink too far in homage either. There's a bit of grit and bite to the material as well. Look out for this group as they continue to forge ahead. WoodyWoodworth.com