Williard’s BBQ represents the best barbecue from every region.

Barbecue is a true American invention. When the Spanish arrived in the New World, they observed Native Americans smoking meat on a framework of sticks they called a barbacoa. The result was so tasty that the settlers copied their method of cooking, using pigs and cattle from Europe. Over time and with the blending of cultures, distinct styles of barbecue evolved. Williard’s BBQ owner Chris Janowski has traveled the U.S. to perfect regional recipes, which he dishes up at his Chantilly and Reston locations. Featured are all manner of barbecue, including North Carolina pulled pork with vinegar sauce, St. Louis ribs with a sweet tomato-based sauce, and Texas-style beef brisket with dry rub. DCBBQ.com

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.