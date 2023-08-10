Wild Rides, Stellar Shopping, and Fine Food

Busch Gardens Williamsburg has it all.

Lots of people head to Busch Gardens Williamsburg for the thrill rides. Alpengeist will have you hurtling through six staggering inversions on one of the tallest, fastest coasters on the planet. And don’t forget Apollo’s Chariot, the coaster that drops a stomach-lurching 210 feet. Pint-sized equestrians can saddle up on Li’l Clydes, a carousel-style ride on one of the world-famous Clydesdales. Spending days riding the coasters and cars and trains and swings aren’t uncommon.

Then there’s the food. With a dizzying array of options, it’s hard to go wrong. Grogan’s Irish Pub features dozens of rotating draft beers and traditional Irish and American pub snacks. At German Pretzels & Beer, you guessed it—pretzels and beer are the stars. Mardi Gras is the place to tempt your taste buds with Big Easy-inspired offerings like a crawfish boil, shrimp étouffée, King Cake cinnamon rolls, and beignets. Enjoy mouth-watering beef brisket, slow-smoked for hours, at Trapper’s Smokehouse. And that’s just the tip of Busch Gardens’ culinary iceberg.

But if retail therapy is what you’re after, a stroll through Busch Gardens myriad shops and boutiques just might be your ticket to bliss.

Enjoy hands-on experiences that are fun for all ages, like pottery painting at Caribou Pottery and panning for gold at Trapper John’s General Store. Find Canadian-inspired gifts and goods, along with home décor at Acadia Traders. There are also authentic specialty gifts throughout the park. At Emerald Isle Gifts, you’ll find sparkling Irish crystal, warm woolen goods like sweaters from Galway, Guinness ® apparel, and other Irish-themed gifts that make it seem like you've reached the end of the rainbow. Wander and shop all things Bavarian at German Gifts for German-made steins, beautifully carved cuckoo clocks, authentic nutcrackers, and unique holiday decorations. And during the park’s Christmas Town celebration, peruse the traditional outdoor Mistletoe Marketplace, offering an array of handmade gifts from local craft vendors. BuschGardens.com/Williamsburg/Shopping