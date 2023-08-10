Nature’s Playground

Get outside with Chesapean Outdoors.

At Chesapean Outdoors, their motto is simple: Get Connected. Unplug. And by offering activities for the whole family, their team makes it easy. This Virginia Beach-based eco-tour company is most known for their kayak dolphin tours. Visitors can paddle out into the Chesapeake Bay and, with a little luck, spot dolphins, ospreys, cownose rays, and even sea turtles. Founder Matt Redford recommends booking kayak adventures during dolphin mating season in July or August. Redford started guiding dolphin tours in 1996 and now, more than 25 years later, his company offers fishing camps, bike tours, surfing lessons, stand up paddle board classes, and more. Chesapean.com

This article originally appeared in the Best of Virginia 2023 issue.