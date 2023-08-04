Four Seasons of Fun

Wintergreen may have winter in the name, but it has year-round appeal.

Nellysford’s Wintergreen Resort isn’t just for skiing. It’s the perfect family vacation spot no matter the season.

Spring

Wintergreen is conveniently located near multiple rivers: the Shenandoah, James, and

Jackson. Hit up the fly shop, then get to fishing for trout, bass, and more.

Summer

Tee off at the resort’s two golf courses—Devil’s Knob, the highest golf course in Virginia at 3,850 feet, and Stoney Creek, which features a trio of nine holes in the Valley.

Fall

The resort’s home in the Blue Ridge Mountains is the perfect spot for hiking and enjoying gorgeous autumn foliage, with more than 30 miles of marked hiking trails in a range of difficulty levels.

Winter

Enjoy 26 slopes for skiing and snowboarding with a range of terrain for beginners and those more experienced. When your legs get tired, check out The Plunge for snow tubing. WintergreenResort.com