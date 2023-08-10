Do Your Homework

Choosing the right retirement community.
When it comes to choosing a retirement community, Lauren White of Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury says it’s always good to have a plan and to seek a good fit. White shares her advice:
- Find the right time: Consider your timeline to ensure enjoyment of amenities and make lasting friendships.
- Location, Location, Location: Decide where you feel most comfortable. Are you a city person or do you relish a rural retreat?
- Read the fine print: White encourages investigating Total Life Care Communities, meaning “no matter what level of care you need, you pay the same fee with no cost increases.”
- Listen: Are you helping your parents pick a retirement community? White recommends having a backup plan. “Don’t tell your parents what to do,” she says. “Walk them through options and be a supportive resource.”